Dr. Marius Anton Scheepers, a Trail ophthalmologist, was smiling from the yellow card, with many thank you compliments from happy people, and a simple plaque in his honour. “We are so blessed to have a man who restores sight for people,” says Bob Johnson, who help present the token of appreciation. “Recognition is so powerful we all have the power of the spoken and written word to brighten up someone’s day. This doctor has his sights set high to make the day for people who are losing their sight. Life is good, give thanks for what we have still left in life.” Submitted photo