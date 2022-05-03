The Trail Times thanks Ed Glover and Richie Pasqualotto for being our paper carriers at Rosewood Village. Photo: Submitted

Perfect Trail Times paper boys

Richie, at 92 years-young, says this is the first time he’s ever delivered papers …

Ed Glover and Richie Pasqualotto are perhaps the most life-experienced Trail Times paper boys in the history of the newspaper.

But that certainly doesn’t mean they are ready to hand in their carrier bags anytime soon — they are happy as ever to deliver Trail Times editions around Rose Wood Village twice a week.

Richie, at 92 years-young, says that this is the first time he’s ever delivered papers — showing that age is merely a number. He also says that he’s happy to do it with the use of his walker.

He did joke, however, that he’s still waiting for a Trail Times paper boy bag; which Times staff will make sure he gets.

“These two are perhaps the cutest paper boys you ever did see,” says Jennifer Williams, a Trail senior caregiver and organizer of the local “Adopt a Senior” program.

Trail Times staff certainly agrees with Jennifer!

