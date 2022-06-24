PHOTOS: B.C. couple presented with new car after winning Canada-wide contest

A couple travelled from Osoyoos to Penticton on Friday, June 24, to pick up their new vehicle after winning a Canada-wide contest, courtesy of General Motors. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)A couple travelled from Osoyoos to Penticton on Friday, June 24, to pick up their new vehicle after winning a Canada-wide contest, courtesy of General Motors. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Bruce and Colleen Stangl receive the keys for their new 2022 GMC Terrain. (Logan Lockhart-Western News)Bruce and Colleen Stangl receive the keys for their new 2022 GMC Terrain. (Logan Lockhart-Western News)
General Motors Canada's prize for the contest winners. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Bruce and Colleen Stangl couldn’t believe their eyes when they checked their latest emails on the morning of Feb. 1.

The Osoyoos couple thought they may have been the targets of an online scam when they read that a brand-new vehicle was coming their way after being selected as the winners of a Canada-wide contest.

On Friday, June 24, though, all their doubts were put to rest when they were presented with a 2022 GMC Terrain in Penticton.

“I saw an email from GM Canada and didn’t think much of it because the contest closed on Dec. 31,” Bruce recalled. “Next thing you know, I opened it up and couldn’t believe what I was reading.”

The two made their way from Osoyoos to Penticton on Friday morning to see their new vehicle for the first time at the Murray Buick GMC dealership.

“This is just unbelievable,” Colleen said. “We haven’t told our friends and family yet about this, it’s meant to be a surprise.”

As part of the contest rules nationwide, the winners could choose to own any GM product.

For the Stangls, however, the new Terrain made the most sense.

“Our dog is going to look really good in it,” Colleen said with a laugh.

