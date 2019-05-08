Photos: Selkirk College convocation celebrates Class of 2019

Selkirk College celebrated Convocation 2019 with students from all programs marking the momentous milestone on the Castlegar campus.

More than 950 learners qualified to graduate from a multitude of programs that range from the early childhood care and education to ski resort management and operations to hairstyling and everything in between.

In total, almost 400 students took part in the April 30 ceremony where graduates walked across the stage and into their exciting chapter of life.

Photos: Selkirk College