Staff at Kootenay Savings Credit Union are serving up a $5 lunch

Proceeds from Kootenay Savings barbeque fundraiser will go to Prostate Cancer Canada. (Sheri Regnier photo)

In honour of Father’s Day, coming up Sunday, staff at the Trail branch of Kootenay Savings Credit Union are hosting a “Plaid for Dad” fundraiser in downtown Trail today (Friday) from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

All proceeds from the $5 barbeque lunch will be donated to Prostate Cancer Canada.