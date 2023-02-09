Poppy campaign in Trail supports Sacred Space

The Royal Canadian Legion Trail Branch # 11 donated $2,000 from their Poppy Fund to the Sacred Space project at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

“This donation is possible because of the generosity of local citizens and businesses during our Poppy Campaign last November,” shares Terry McKimmie, president, Trail Legion.

“One of the criteria we consider when deciding where to disburse the funds, is the impact it will have in supporting veterans and their families.”

This special project will prioritize the creation of a dedicated space for patients and their families to focus on emotional wellness and find support from their peers during challenging times, the foundation explains.

“The Sacred Space will be a multi-denominational space, understanding that the relationship between culture and belief is significant to the healing process. Through meditation, prayer, or reflection in a quiet place, healing the mind-body-spirit connection can bring peace during times of uncertainty.”

The space will not only benefit patients, but also their families, visitors and dedicated staff who provide care each and every day.

“We know by making this donation, our valued veterans and their families will benefit, along with others in our community,” added McKimmie.

City of TrailDonationKootenay Boundary Regional HospitalRoyal Canadian Legionvolunteers