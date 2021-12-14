Postcard from the Kootenay past

The Salmo Railway Station was first in use 108 years ago

Milfred Paulson of Trail recently came across this historical postcard showing the Salmo Railway Station way back in the day. Image courtesy Milfred Paulson.

The back of the postcard is inscribed, “SALMO RAILWAY STATION; Caddie Donaldson, R.B. Belt, Carl Lindow, and Rollie Mifflin were among the early members of a commercial club formed in Salmo to further the interests of the town and its people. Their presentation to the Railway Commissioners resulted in the construction of this station in 1912.”

The Salmo station was built by the Great Northern Railway (U.S.) that later become the Burlington Northern Railroad along the Nelson and Fort Sheppard Railway, a branch line extending north into Canada.

The one-story, wood-frame, railway station was completed in 1913 and consisted of a waiting room, ticket office and the freight and baggage room.

The station was built as part of a move by the Northern Railway to gain customers from the dominant railway in the region, the Canadian Pacific Railway.

The building was designated a historic railway station in 1992.

