Payton Fowler 11, and nine-year old Easton Fowler gathered a huge amount of donations for locals-in-need. (Submitted photo)

Practicing compassion in time of pandemic

Donations and proceeds for the Trail and Fruitvale United Church food banks

The future is bright with the community’s thoughtful youth like Payton Fowler and her brother Easton leading the way.

In a time of virtual classrooms and physical distancing, Payton figured out a way to hold a very successful food drive for locals in need.

“In my Grade 6 religion class we are learning about social justice, which means to treat everyone with dignity, to live in peace, and to care for those who are in need,” Payton shares.

”I wanted to do something to help the people going through tough times.”

So, her family decided to organize a two-day food drive in their front yard.

“We asked for donation items to make ‘Blessing Bags,’” Payton explained. “These are small bags filled with a bottle of water, a toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, a wash cloth, a pair of socks and some band-aids,” she said.

“We had enough donations to make 60 bags!”

As well, an entire truck full of food was gathered and $167 was donated to the cause.

All goods and proceeds are being donated to the Trail and Fruitvale United Church food banks, Payton added.

“My family and I would like to give a huge thank you to the community for all their donations and help for making this project a huge success.”


Jonelle Piccalo, 12, (right) helped Payton assemble ‘Blessing Bags’ as part of the food bank drive. (Submitted photo)

Practicing compassion in time of pandemic

Donations and proceeds for the Trail and Fruitvale United Church food banks

