Praise for splash of colour around Fruitvale school

A former student and education assistant at Fruitvale Elementary School (FES) are sharing a truly august experience that came to fruition on school grounds last month.

And they want to thank a teacher who quietly spear-headed the colourful sidewalk project.

Kayleigh Postmus, a FES graduate, and her job coach Chantel Breau were delighted to discover bright new artwork – it is interactive and some is even 3D – that has been painted all around the Columbia Gardens institution.

“We discovered the artwork on our afternoon walks and we really thought this project was worth formally acknowledging,” began Breau, who also works as an education assistant when school is in session.

“Over the last month, Fruitvale Elementary has received a face lift,” she explained. “A fresh coat of paint decorates the inside, but the biggest changes are the murals on the concrete around the building. A student will walk up the rainbow toward the front of the school and follow it around the back,” Breau shared.

“And there they will find ‘Fruitvale Rings’ that are so well done that they appear to pop out at you.”

Beyond that, the four square has been repainted and there are new games in the Kindergarten area.

“We would like to thank Ms. Ashley Reid for her outstanding achievements to make this happen,” Breau said. “There was a lot of ground work involved, such as raising funds and finding the right painter. All of this has com​e together with the help of Ms. Ashley Reid.”

Breau came to know the fifth grade teacher very well, having worked alongside her in the classroom last year.

Previously, the teacher was responsible for raising funds in order for the school to get CrossFit equipment.

“During her position, Ms. Reid has gone above and beyond for her students,” said Breau. “This year she recognized the need to add sensory stimulation through games, numbers, and colours to the outside of the school.

“This is not only important for some students, this is a benefit for all,” she added. “Thank you Ms. Reid for your selfless and tireless efforts towards FES. We would like to acknowledge and honour you.”

(CrossFit is a physical exercise philosophy and a competitive fitness sport, incorporating elements from high-intensity interval training, Olympic weightlifting, plyometrics, powerlifting, gymnastics, kettlebells, calisthenics, strongman, and other exercises.)

Read more: Falcon Pride flying high



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Submitted photo

Submitted photo