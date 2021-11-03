Pumpkin Fever: Announcing KBRH pumpkin carving contest winners

Second annual Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Pumpkin Carving Contest got underway last Friday

KBRH Pumpkin Carving Judges; Sgt. Mike Micentowich and Rebecca Smyth, with Dr. Susan Babensee, Lead Physician for the Project and Dr. Susan Benzer, Chief of Staff KBRH. Photo: Submitted

Some much needed ‘light relief’ was provided last Friday as judging for the 2nd Annual Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Pumpkin Carving Contest got underway.

Dr. Sue Babensee, lead for the pumpkin carving event said, “All the entries were amazing and we thank everyone who participated! This little event brought a much needed smile to all our healthcare workers at KBRH, and to patients and families coming through the hospital reception this past week.”

Judges, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, Detachment Commander for Trail RCMP and Rebecca Smyth Board Member KBRH Health Foundation, had a hard time choosing winners from the 14 amazing (and in some cases a bit grotesque) pumpkins displayed in the KBRH reception area.

All pumpkins were hand crafted by KBRH departments and physicians, with the potential to win in one of four categories; Best In Show, Most Creative Pumpkin, Most Unique Pumpkin and Scariest Pumpkin.

Best In Show: House of Horror by Lindsey Munch and the Dietary Department. Photo: Submitted

After much deliberation, the winning pumpkins were awarded as follows:

Best in Show: House of Horror – Dietary Department

Most Creative Pumpkin: Bowel Protocol Ben – Poplar Ridge, Scariest

Most Unique Pumpkin: Pumpkin Spiced Diarrhea – Aspen Maternity Department,

Scariest Pumpkin: Scary Pumpkin – Support Services.

Other entries were Mickey Mouse, Jackie O’Lantern, Caving Accident, Less is More, Squid Games Red Light / Green Light, Lab Spooktacular, All we need is love, Pumpkin Delight, Lub Dub Happy Hearts and Spooky Sbar. (What great names!)

For all this years' pumpkin photos check out our facebook page: www.facebook.com/kbdoctors.ca and let us know your favourite!



