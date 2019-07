John Harper of the City of Trail gets set to affix the lettering back on the wall of Butler Park following an extensive makeover to the grandstand shell with new siding, paint and new letters for the park’s name.

More about Butler Park from the City of Trail:

Butler Park is the premium baseball facility in the south-east interior of BC.

The 1,000 seat covered grandstand surrounding the natural grass field creates an electric atmosphere to play in or watch one of the many championship teams that have called the facility home over the years.

The facility hosted the 1995 Senior Babe Ruth World Series and was selected for the 2010 Western Canadian Senior Baseball Championships.

The facility is also home to the 2008 BC Men’s Senior Championship team, the Trail Orioles as well as the Trail Jays of the American Legion League.