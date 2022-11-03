Quilt show and sale Saturday in downtown Trail

Baking by the Trail United Church women will also be for sale that day

The Tuesday Morning Quilters Annual Show and Sale goes Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Trail United Church.

The sale offers something for everyone, from a range of beautiful hand-sewn quilts plus a plethora of handmade accessories such as bowl cozies, shopping totes, reusable gift bags, table runners and much, much more.

Admission is by donation with all proceeds donated back into local charitable causes.

Have a sweet tooth?

Plenty of homemade baking by the Trail United Church women will also be for sale that day.

City of Trailvolunteers