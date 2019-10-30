Quilt Show and Sale set for downtown Trail, Saturday

Annual quilt show and sale goes Nov. 2 in the Trail United Church

Tuesday Morning Quilters are busy pinning, patching and sewing their way toward the finish line as their 17th Annual Quilt Show and Sale nears on Saturday.

Besides beautiful one-of-a-kind quilts, the talented volunteers have created something for everyone such as table runners, pillows, children’s aprons, and all kinds of accessories from scraps, because no material goes to waste.

The Nov. 2 sale, which includes a bake sale by the women’s church group, will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Trail United Church.

Admission is by donation and all proceeds are donated back to various charities in Greater Trail.

Volunteers also give their time and skill to make items like touchy-feely quilts and shirt-savers that are donated to local health care facilities and other local charity events.



