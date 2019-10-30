Quilt Show and Sale set for downtown Trail, Saturday

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Annual quilt show and sale goes Nov. 2 in the Trail United Church
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
This donation came from Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Woodward’s Foundation
Tips from the Trail Times for a safe and Happy Halloween!
The incident occurred several kilometres north of Grand Forks on Saturday
Annual quilt show and sale goes Nov. 2 in the Trail United Church
Local United Way takes the reins of former Fruitvale Community Chest
The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning
Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward
French school teacher wanted to find the culprit
About 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed says they agree while 43 per cent say no
‘The climate movement does not need any more prizes,’ Thunberg says
Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested
Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada
Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims
University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service
Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims
French school teacher wanted to find the culprit
Kootenay Society leads 3-yr restoration project that includes planting native trees and shrubs
‘The dang turkey kept chasing after me’
If you have a recent photo to share email it (large) to editor@trailtimes.ca
Local United Way takes the reins of former Fruitvale Community Chest
Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena