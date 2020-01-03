Quilt while you’re ahead

Rossland group raises $2000+ for the BC Cancer Foundation

Sheryl Clark (left) and quilter Karen Thatcher pose in front of a beautiful quilt created by Thatcher and Deyanne Davies.

Clark won the quilt in the raffle run by the Rossland Golden City Quilters.

The group raised $2060 for the BC Cancer foundation from the event.

