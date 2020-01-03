Quilt while you’re ahead

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Rossland group raises $2000+ for the BC Cancer Foundation
Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy is Minister Responsible for Columbia River Treaty
Mark Gayowski says the experience was “life changing”
City council readies to begin its second full year in a four-year term
Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
Captain Horvat has pair of goals for Vancouver
RCMP combed through online sources detailing language fluency, work experience and Facebook friends
The new law, passed as Bill C-92 last June
Emergency personnel responded to a reported explosion in Cranbrook on Dec. 27.
Lawyer says ticket is ‘invalid’ and officer gave inaccurate information
World Trade Organization can’t rule on softwood lumber tariffs
Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers
Successful end to three-day search for 34-year-old Mark Gayowski
Snow warnings and weather statements issued for many parts of B.C.
It’s the 15th case in the country to be reported to federal officials
No serious injuries were reported after a speeding pickup truck crashed into the two vehicles on Highway 1