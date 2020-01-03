Sheryl Clark (left) and quilter Karen Thatcher. (Submitted photo)

Quilt while you’re ahead

Rossland group raises $2000+ for the BC Cancer Foundation

Sheryl Clark (left) and quilter Karen Thatcher pose in front of a beautiful quilt created by Thatcher and Deyanne Davies.

Clark won the quilt in the raffle run by the Rossland Golden City Quilters.

The group raised $2060 for the BC Cancer foundation from the event.

Read more about accomplished quilter Karen Thatcher here:

Rossland quilter takes top spot in national competition

Trail art gallery opens ‘Silk & Steel’

Inaugural travelling quilt show opens in Rossland


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
What you saw … in 2019

Just Posted

Update on Columbia River Treaty talks from B.C. Minister

Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy is Minister Responsible for Columbia River Treaty

Two skiers missing on Red Mountain, found

Kootenay SAR teams were on the mountain Jan. 1

‘I thought I was going to die:’ Rossland skier talks of being lost on Red Mountain

Mark Gayowski says the experience was “life changing”

What you saw … in 2019

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Trail mayor looks ahead to 2020

City council readies to begin its second full year in a four-year term

Fashion Fridays: How to clean out your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canucks extend win streak to 6 with 7-5 triumph over Blackhawks

Captain Horvat has pair of goals for Vancouver

Mounties defend social-media profiling after assembling portrait of activist

RCMP combed through online sources detailing language fluency, work experience and Facebook friends

Minister says change won’t come ‘overnight’ as new child-welfare law takes effect

The new law, passed as Bill C-92 last June

Young woman on the mend after explosion at frozen Cranbrook lake

Emergency personnel responded to a reported explosion in Cranbrook on Dec. 27.

Vancouver Island mom issued $368 distracted driving ticket for ‘scrolling’ on her phone

Lawyer says ticket is ‘invalid’ and officer gave inaccurate information

Donald Trump’s trade wars hit B.C.’s struggling forest industry

World Trade Organization can’t rule on softwood lumber tariffs

UPDATED: Man faces sexual assault charges in Hawaii after off-duty Victoria police officers stop assault

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

‘Igloo’ for sale in the Okanagan – but some assembling required

Some assembly is required, ad reads

Most Read