Rainbow garden blooms in Trail

Volunteers for Trail Community in Bloom have been digging into garden beds around the city readying Trail for competition this summer in Canada’s Communities in Bloom.

On May 17, three volunteers worked through the rain to plant the FortisBC-sponsored bed and the horseshoe bed by the Trail Riverfront Centre.

Then on Sunday, May 19, five volunteers – including Geoff Harrison from the youth centre and Addison Oberg – planted the rainbow garden outside the Riverfront Centre. Notably, Addison also spearheaded the rainbow crosswalk that is to be installed outside of the Riverfront Centre, with the fundraising for that project now complete.

Darkness didn’t stop the most recent planting, whereby two volunteers worked throughout the night on Monday to complete the rainbow garden.

Background:

Trail Community in Bloom is not not just about flowers.

The Trail Community in Bloom (CiB) Committee is the catalyst for making the City of Trail aesthetically pleasing for residents and visitors, keeping the city involved in the national and international Communities in Bloom program. While chair Dan Rodlie and his little army of volunteers do a lot of work, the accolades go to the people of the city whose pride and community spirit shines.

Keeping residential and business properties, streets and boulevards neat and tidy; making strides in environmental improvements, and honouring our historical past, are all parts of the CiB package that keep its 5-bloom rating possible.

With funding from the City of Trail, Teck Metals Ltd., Home Hardware, Columbia Power Corporation and other corporate and individual sponsors, the CiB Committee plans and undertakes work to enhance the beauty of our city.

The committee works hand-in-hand with the mayor, council, city staff and volunteers to make Trail a better place to live, work and play.