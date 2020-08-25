RDKB publishes financial breakdown for 2019

The board of directors were paid more than $500,000 for the year

The cost of the elected officials of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary totalled over $500,000 for 2019.

The wages and expenses were listed in the district’s annual Statement of Financial Information.

There are 20 listed elected officials, including directors and alternates, who were paid $399,345 for the year, with $105,134 in claimed expenses.

As chair of the board of directors as well as the director for Electoral Area D, Roly Russell received the most in compensation, with $61,559 plus $14,814 to cover expenses.

There was a great deal of difference in pay between not only individual directors, but also between the directors and their alternates.

Don Berriault, one of the alternate directors, received $90 for the year, with no expenses.

READ MORE: City of Castlegar to ask for financial support to help operate West Kootenay Regional Airport

Other financial information released in the statement included the amount the regional district paid to suppliers of goods and services, as well as debt servicing through grants and other expenditures. For the year of 2019, there were 128 different recipients who were paid at least $25,000 for products and services.

Combined with payments under $25,000, the regional district paid a total of $20,294,518 in 2019. Of that total, $17,090,420 was distributed among the 128 recipients named in the financial statement.

There were 13 who received over $300,000, with the largest recipients Rocky Mountain Phoenix at $1,586,340; BC Transit at $1,462,469; and Alpine Disposal and Recyling at $1,039,350. Those were the only three to receive more than a million from the regional district.

The highest-paid employee for the regional district out of the 42 who were listed as making more than $75,ooo for the year was chief administrative officer Mark Andison. He was paid $171,196 plus expenses.

The total for non-elected members of the RDKB totalled $9,247,298 in remuneration, with $4,556,192 going to employees making more than $75,000 a year.

The financial statement was published as part of the agenda for the Regional District of the Kootenay Boundary’s Aug. 27 meeting of the board of directors.


Brennan.Phillips@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

Just Posted

RDKB publishes financial breakdown for 2019

The board of directors were paid more than $500,000 for the year

City of Trail bolsters daytime patrols with private security company

Trail council announced that it enlisted Selkirk Security to increase day patrols in the Silver City

Trail tome and traffic trackers

The Trail Riverfront Centre is open with pandemic protocols in place

Trail blood lead testing clinic begin next month

Children aged six to 36 months living in Trail, Casino, Oasis, Rivervale, Waneta & Warfield invited

Trail council faces residents fed up with crime

“This is a very complex issue involving very complex people,” said Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin.

B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one at Langley hospital

Infection slows as B.C. prepares to reopen schools

UPDATED: BC Ferries says no transfer risk to staff, passengers after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Ferry service reminds riders of its health safety protocols

B.C. study finds 25% of people think health-care workers shouldn’t be out in public

One-third said they didn’t want to be anywhere near a health-care worker

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappropriate amid a pandemic

U.S.-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town

Point Roberts is only accessible by land from Canada

Misinformation online plays role in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: Tam

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

Horoscopes for the week of August 24

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Most Read