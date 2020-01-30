Front row, from left: Tracy Scrieber, Blue Sky Clothing; Alana Murdoch, CBAL regional program manager; Eric Lawson, Black Press, regional publisher. Back row: Desneiges Profili (left), CBAL executive director; Aron Burke, Kootenay Savings, community liaison. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Reaching Columbia Basin readers through the magic of books

The 9th annual campaign began in October 2019

Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL) brought together Reach-A-Reader sponsors this week in recognition of their ongoing support in the annual literacy campaign.

October 2019 marked the 9th year Black Press, local credit unions, and Blue Sky Clothing have been on-board to raise money for CBAL’s Books for Kids campaign.

Funds raised near $44,000, and will be used for free books and literacy programs for thousands of children and families throughout the Columbia Basin and Boundary.

