Reaching Columbia Basin readers through the magic of books

The 9th annual campaign began in October 2019

Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL) brought together Reach-A-Reader sponsors this week in recognition of their ongoing support in the annual literacy campaign.

October 2019 marked the 9th year Black Press, local credit unions, and Blue Sky Clothing have been on-board to raise money for CBAL’s Books for Kids campaign.

Funds raised near $44,000, and will be used for free books and literacy programs for thousands of children and families throughout the Columbia Basin and Boundary.

Read more: Books for Kids aims to raise $30,000 in Columbia Basin

Read more: Trail Times supports local literacy with annual Reach a Reader



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter