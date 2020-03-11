Game one of Round 2 goes Friday night at 7 p.m. in the Trail Memorial Centre

Rachel Swanson (left) and Allison McCarthy are ready to cheer for the Trail Smoke Eaters Friday night. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Excitement is building as the Smoke Eaters ready to face off for round two of playoffs against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks when the puck drops at 7 p.m. in the Trail Memorial Centre Friday night.

And to help game-goers cheer for the Trail Smokies at the Friday and Saturday home games, there’s a pom pom giveaway for the first 1,000 fans courtesy Record Ridge Dental Clinic.

“Get ready to ‘Bleed Orange’ for the Smoke Eaters.”

More on the game schedule:

• Game 1 & 2 – Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 in Trail – 7 p.m.

• Game 3 & 4 – Tuesday and Wednesday March 17 and 18 in Salmon Arm – 7 p.m.

• Game 5 (if necessary) – Friday March 20 in Trail – 7 p.m.

• Game 6 (if necessary) – Sunday, March 22 in Salmon Arm – 5 p.m.

• Game 7 (if necessary) – Tuesday, March 24 in Trail – 7 p.m.

Tickets for sale at the Smoke Eaters office, open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



