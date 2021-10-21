The Salmo Post Office has planted a Reconciliation Tree, and placed an orange bench in front of the property located at 207 Main Street, Salmo. The Reconciliation Tree and bench are a tribute to residential school survivors. The project came to fruition through the dedication of a group of local volunteers. The federal response is the first of its kind in Canada. Permits took over three months to approve. After the bench was in place and the tree planted, volunteers held a nearby moment of silence with drumming across the street by locals. Photo: Submitted

The Salmo Post Office has planted a Reconciliation Tree, and placed an orange bench in front of the property located at 207 Main Street, Salmo. The Reconciliation Tree and bench are a tribute to residential school survivors. The project came to fruition through the dedication of a group of local volunteers. The federal response is the first of its kind in Canada. Permits took over three months to approve. After the bench was in place and the tree planted, volunteers held a nearby moment of silence with drumming across the street by locals. Photo: Submitted

Reconciliation tribute outside Salmo Post Office

Permits took over three months to approve.

The Salmo Post Office has planted a Reconciliation Tree, and placed an orange bench in front of the property located at 207 Main Street, Salmo.

The Reconciliation Tree and bench are a tribute to residential school survivors.

The project came to fruition through the dedication of a group of local volunteers.

The federal response is the first of its kind in Canada. Permits took over three months to approve.

After the bench was in place and the tree planted, volunteers held a nearby moment of silence with drumming across the street by locals.

Read more: Downtown Trail window display recognizes need for national truth and reconciliation

Read more: Kootenay Columbia teachers talks truth and reconciliation with students


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

KootenaysTruth and Reconciliation

Previous story
Beautiful conditions at Birchbank
Next story
Northern lights shine on Kootenay Boundary mountain

Just Posted

The Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa. Photo: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
Supreme Court of Canada rules in favour of woman injured in Nelson snowbank case

Photo: Madeline Williams/Submitted to The Grand Forks Gazette
Northern lights shine on Kootenay Boundary mountain

The Salmo Post Office has planted a Reconciliation Tree, and placed an orange bench in front of the property located at 207 Main Street, Salmo. The Reconciliation Tree and bench are a tribute to residential school survivors. The project came to fruition through the dedication of a group of local volunteers. The federal response is the first of its kind in Canada. Permits took over three months to approve. After the bench was in place and the tree planted, volunteers held a nearby moment of silence with drumming across the street by locals. Photo: Submitted
Reconciliation tribute outside Salmo Post Office

New COVID-19 infections are shown across local health areas in the Interior and Kootenay regions for the week of Oct. 10 - 16. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
New COVID cases double over Boundary