The Salmo Post Office has planted a Reconciliation Tree, and placed an orange bench in front of the property located at 207 Main Street, Salmo. The Reconciliation Tree and bench are a tribute to residential school survivors. The project came to fruition through the dedication of a group of local volunteers. The federal response is the first of its kind in Canada. Permits took over three months to approve. After the bench was in place and the tree planted, volunteers held a nearby moment of silence with drumming across the street by locals. Photo: Submitted
Reconciliation tribute outside Salmo Post Office
Permits took over three months to approve.
The Salmo Post Office has planted a Reconciliation Tree, and placed an orange bench in front of the property located at 207 Main Street, Salmo.
The Reconciliation Tree and bench are a tribute to residential school survivors.
The project came to fruition through the dedication of a group of local volunteers.
The federal response is the first of its kind in Canada. Permits took over three months to approve.
After the bench was in place and the tree planted, volunteers held a nearby moment of silence with drumming across the street by locals.
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
KootenaysTruth and Reconciliation