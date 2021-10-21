Reconciliation tribute outside Salmo Post Office

Permits took over three months to approve.

The Salmo Post Office has planted a Reconciliation Tree, and placed an orange bench in front of the property located at 207 Main Street, Salmo. The Reconciliation Tree and bench are a tribute to residential school survivors. The project came to fruition through the dedication of a group of local volunteers. The federal response is the first of its kind in Canada. Permits took over three months to approve. After the bench was in place and the tree planted, volunteers held a nearby moment of silence with drumming across the street by locals. Photo: Submitted

The Salmo Post Office has planted a Reconciliation Tree, and placed an orange bench in front of the property located at 207 Main Street, Salmo.

The Reconciliation Tree and bench are a tribute to residential school survivors.

The project came to fruition through the dedication of a group of local volunteers.

The federal response is the first of its kind in Canada. Permits took over three months to approve.

After the bench was in place and the tree planted, volunteers held a nearby moment of silence with drumming across the street by locals.

Read more: Downtown Trail window display recognizes need for national truth and reconciliation

Read more: Kootenay Columbia teachers talks truth and reconciliation with students



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

KootenaysTruth and Reconciliation