Funding will be used for new surgical equipment

A $34,551 donation to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation’s Surgical Services Project was made from directors of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB).

The funding was made through Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program.

The Foundation is grateful to the RDKB and the Trust for this investment in our regional healthcare system.

Back row, left to right: Robert Cacchioni, Councillor City of Trail, Andy Morel, Councillor City of Rossland, Mike Walsh, Mayor Village of Montrose, Steve Morissette, Mayor Village of Fruitvale, Doug Sperry, Board Director KBRH Health Foundation.