Bernie Legatto, KBRH foundation board member, accepted this generous donation from Kathy Bruce, senior vice president at Retriev Technologies. Photo: Submitted

Retriev Technologies donates to Trail hospital campaign

Retriev is a global leader in battery recycling and management.

Retriev Technologies has donated $3,000 to the Ambulatory Care Campaign at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

This donation brings their total contribution to $5,500 and will purchase vital equipment for the new Ambulatory Care Unit at KBRH.

