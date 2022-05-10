Retriev Technologies donates to Trail hospital campaign

Retriev is a global leader in battery recycling and management.

Bernie Legatto, KBRH foundation board member, accepted this generous donation from Kathy Bruce, senior vice president at Retriev Technologies. Photo: Submitted

Retriev Technologies has donated $3,000 to the Ambulatory Care Campaign at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

This donation brings their total contribution to $5,500 and will purchase vital equipment for the new Ambulatory Care Unit at KBRH.

Read more: Hospital campaign starts with a challenge to Kootenay Boundary businesses

Read more: Fruitvale family-run business donates $35,000 to hospital campaign

Read more: Interior Health clarifies cancer care continuity after West Kootenay doctor retires



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC HealthDonationKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital