Bernie Legatto, KBRH foundation board member, accepted this generous donation from Kathy Bruce, senior vice president at Retriev Technologies. Photo: Submitted
Retriev Technologies donates to Trail hospital campaign
Retriev is a global leader in battery recycling and management.
Retriev Technologies has donated $3,000 to the Ambulatory Care Campaign at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).
This donation brings their total contribution to $5,500 and will purchase vital equipment for the new Ambulatory Care Unit at KBRH.
