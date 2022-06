Funding will support a new examination and consultation room in KBRH ambulatory care department

RONA Trail Building Supplies has donated $18,500 towards the Ambulatory Care Campaign at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

This generous donation will fund an Examination and Consultation Room in the Ambulatory Care Department.

Terry Martin (center), KBRH health foundation board director, has accepted this donation from the RONA Trail and Nelson owner and management team L-R: Dave, Mike, Logan and Ray.

BC HealthDonationKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital