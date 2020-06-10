Rossland auxiliary completes $155K pledge

Donation will go towards the new central care station at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation has received $35,000 from the Rossland Health Care Auxiliary for the Emergency Department Campaign.

This donation completes their commitment of $155,000 for the Central Care Station in the new Emergency Department at the regional hospital.

Lisa Pasin, Director of Development for KBRH Health Foundation accepted this donation from Rossland Health Care Auxiliary President, Linda Cant.

The Rossland Thrift Store is now open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with social distancing protocols in place.



