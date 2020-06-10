Rossland auxiliary completes $155K pledge

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Donation will go towards the new central care station at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital
Myrna Bowen and Savannah Walker won $675,000 in a scratch and win
Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation released $9.2 million in funding for various projects
Drones are also referred to as Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS)
The facility has changed many of its operations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19
The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
Dr. Bonnie Henry endorses Vancouver Canucks bid to host NHL
Truck Loggers Association wants to run their business without worrying about changing goalposts
Recent protests spark renewed calls for police reform and healing to move forward
Leadership students carried books, wrestled for an audience for school fundraiser
Other road tests depend on availability of protective equipment
Many in-person graduation ceremonies have shifted to a virtual model or been cancelled or postponed
Kasari Govender said the priority is to hear about pressing human rights issues people are facing
Camping will not be allowed due to this change.
RCMP don’t believe criminality was a factor in the death
Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre
Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
May was Invasive Species Month
World O’ Words: Lightning quick, on offense and defense
Mouat grad, UFV student Cassidy Phillips says camp was life changing for her as a child
