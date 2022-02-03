L-R: Barb Marsh, Rossland auxiliary treasurer presented this donation to Brad Jansen, KBRH Health Foundation board member. Photo: Submitted

Rossland auxiliary donates $10, 000 to urology care

Urodynamics will enable enhanced diagnosis for those requiring complex urology care.

The Rossland Health Care Auxiliary has donated $10,000 to purchase equipment for the Urodynamics Project at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

What is urology?

Urology, also known as genitourinary surgery, is the branch of medicine that focuses on surgical and medical diseases of the male and female urinary-tract system and the male reproductive organs. Organs under the domain of urology include the kidneys, adrenal glands, ureters, urinary bladder, urethra, and the male reproductive organs.

Urinary and reproductive tracts are closely linked, and disorders of one often affect the other. Thus a major spectrum of the conditions managed in urology exists under the domain of genitourinary disorders. Urology combines the management of medical (i.e., non-surgical) conditions, such as urinary-tract infections and benign prostatic hyperplasia, with the management of surgical conditions such as bladder or prostate cancer, kidney stones, congenital abnormalities, traumatic injury, and stress incontinence.

Urological techniques include minimally invasive robotic and laparoscopic surgery, laser-assisted surgeries, and other scope-guided procedures. Urologists receive training in open and minimally invasive surgical techniques, employing real-time ultrasound guidance, fiber-optic endoscopic equipment, and various lasers in the treatment of multiple benign and malignant conditions. Urology is closely related to, and urologists often collaborate with the practitioners of, oncology, nephrology, gynaecology, andrology, pediatric surgery, colorectal surgery, gastroenterology, and endocrinology.

