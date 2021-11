Money for donations is raised through sales in the Rossland Thrift Store

The Rossland Health Care Auxiliary has donated $54,226 to multiple departments at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH), Poplar Ridge Pavilion and Columbia View Lodge.

This generous donation will support priority medical equipment, patient care, and comfort items.

The auxiliary’s donations are made possible through Rossland Thrift Store sales.

Read more: Rossland auxiliary donates to seniors’ comfort

Read more: Rossland auxiliary gifts $10,000



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailHospitalsKootenay Boundary Regional HospitalRosslandvolunteers