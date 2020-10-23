Rossland Auxiliary donates to senior care

Funds will be used for seniors living in Poplar Ridge Pavilion

L-R: Millicent Saundry and Rita Holmes presented this donation to Lisa Pasin, Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted

The Rossland Health Care Auxiliary has donated $1,200 to Poplar Ridge Pavilion to purchase high priority needs such as care and comfort items, medical equipment, and music therapy programming.

