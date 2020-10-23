Rossland Auxiliary donates to senior care

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Funds will be used for seniors living in Poplar Ridge Pavilion
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Village agrees to 60-year lease to get phase 1 of B.V. middle school development project rolling
The City of Trail has about three weeks of work to do before new playground opens at Gyro Park
Projects include new downtown washroom and $1-million Red Mountain race building
“The roads are absolutely horrible right now,” Midway RCMP
Funds will be used for seniors living in Poplar Ridge Pavilion
NDP Leader John Horgan’s decision to call an election comes more than a year ahead of schedule and during a pandemic
Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
Through the power of voice and education Chastity Davis-Alphonse is hopeful for change
‘Suggestion’ included in nine-page review calling for ‘robust’ support for healthcare-led response
Le Chateau said it intends to remain fully operational as it liquidates its 123 stores
NDP Leader John Horgan is holding his final virtual campaign event
Canada and the United States recognize each other as safe places to seek protection
Snap election has led to a short campaign; here’s the lowdown on the platforms
No deaths reported in past 24 hours
The total number of cases in the region is now at 644
‘He’s going to come out of a helicopter and say ‘what took you so long?”
The Contenders, Colin James and Lund postponed until 2021
RCMP say they found huge quantities of suspected heroin and cocaine in the man’s car
BC SPCA Wild ARC says squirrels will be released back into wild, fifth sibling was euthanized
The community foundation gave $19,370 for the cause