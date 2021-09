Extended care residents live in Poplar Ridge Pavilion, located in a wing of KBRH

The Rossland Health Care Auxiliary has donated $1,200 to Poplar Ridge Pavilion to purchase care and comfort items and recreation programming,

The total amount the Rossland auxiliary has donated to the foundation, to date, is $1,533,428.

“We are so grateful for this amazing support for patient care in our region,” the foundation states.

