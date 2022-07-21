The Rossland Health Care Auxiliary (RHA) has donated $10,000 to the Columbia View Lodge Garden of Gratitude project. Photo: Submitted

The Rossland Health Care Auxiliary (RHA) has donated $10,000 to the Columbia View Lodge Garden of Gratitude project. Photo: Submitted

Rossland auxiliary gifts $10,000 to gratitude garden

This generous donation will help fund the Columbia View Lodge Garden of Gratitude project

The Rossland Health Care Auxiliary (RHA) has donated $10,000 to the Columbia View Lodge Garden of Gratitude project.

This generous donation will allow restoration of the garden courtyards to ensure they are accessible and usable year round, benefiting the residents, staff and visitors of Columbia View Lodge.

Lindy Welsby (left), Foundation Chair, has accepted this generous donation from Heather Kennedy (right), RHA President, and team.

Read more: ‘Garden of Gratitude’ the centre of a new KBRH Health Foundation project

Read more: Showing love for Trail in-care residents


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DonationKootenay Boundary Regional HospitalRosslandvolunteers

Previous story
Grand Forks skate park to begin revitalization, thanks to community support

Just Posted

Members of the community touring the Jewel Lake area prescription area. Photo: Dan Macmaster
Boundary wildfire risk reduction a model of collaboration

Photo: Times file
Scrap old tires at Saturday collection event in Trail

Police briefs from the Trail and Greater District RCMP for the second week of July. Photo: Times file
Trail RCMP report crashes, lost valuable and more

The Nelson Health Campus will be owned by Columbia Basin Trust and Golden Life Management, but leased and operated by Interior Health. Illustration courtesy of Interior Health
Nelson Health Campus construction to cost over $40 million