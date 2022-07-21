Rossland auxiliary gifts $10,000 to gratitude garden

This generous donation will help fund the Columbia View Lodge Garden of Gratitude project

The Rossland Health Care Auxiliary (RHA) has donated $10,000 to the Columbia View Lodge Garden of Gratitude project.

This generous donation will allow restoration of the garden courtyards to ensure they are accessible and usable year round, benefiting the residents, staff and visitors of Columbia View Lodge.

Lindy Welsby (left), Foundation Chair, has accepted this generous donation from Heather Kennedy (right), RHA President, and team.

DonationKootenay Boundary Regional HospitalRosslandvolunteers