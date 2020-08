Funds to go toward Urologist and ENT Support Project

Rossland Health Care Auxiliary has donated $10,000 to the Urologist and ENT Support Project to purchase state of the art medical equipment which will assist in service delivery and specialist recruitment.

Rossland Auxiliary members Heather Kennedy, Vice President (left) and Linda Cant, President (right) presented the donation to Lisa Pasin, Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation.

BC HealthKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital