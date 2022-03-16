Rossland celebrates 125th birthday on March 18

Golden City turns 125 and city invites residents to Harry Lefevre Square on Friday to celebrate

The City of Rossland will be turning 125 years old on Friday, March 18.

To kick things off thing off right in honour of this celebration a special logo has been created and the City of Rossland will be giving away free hot chocolate, stickers, and promotional items at Harry Lefevre square on Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Rossland Heritage Commission will be joining the city, with a historical scavenger hunt for kids and they will be promoting books from their Rossland Heritage Collections.

Joining the festivities is the Rossland Museum who is offering entry by donation and themed crafts.

Gold Rush bookstore and Elizabeth Fibreworks are also offering a 15 per cent discount, on the special day.

According to legend, the original plan was to see the city incorporated on March 17, 1897, but it was recommended that city officials avoid having it on St. Patrick’s Day, so incorporation took place on March 18 that year.

This is just the beginning of the celebrations. The City plan to collaborate with other major events during the year such as Canada Day, Golden City Days and Rekindle.

