Rossland firefighters #filltheboot for Muscular Dystrophy Canada

More than 600 fire departments across Canada raise $3-million annually in support of the disease.

Rossland firefighters raised $1,700 for Muscular Dystrophy Canada in a Sept. 25 boot drive. L-R: Jonas Holden, Tom Premier, Jeffery Landry, Kieran Hill-Rabbitte, Eric Smyth, Gerry Mitchell, Jessica Woolsey, and Brent Anhel.

Even during a time of uncertainty and cancelled community events, the Rossland Firefighters still managed to safely hold their annual boot drive in support of Muscular Dystrophy, an incurable disease that impacts more than 50,000 Canadians each and every day.

Members of Station 371 Rossland held the fundraiser in their city on Sept. 25, along Columbia Avenue.

In just a few hours they managed to raise over $1,700 to help #filltheboot.

The crew thanks everyone in the community who donated to this cause.

Firefighters across the country have been supporting Muscular Dystrophy Canada since 1954.

Today, more than 600 fire departments and associations across Canada raise $3+ million annually in support of the disease.

Muscular Dystrophy Canada supports people affected by muscular dystrophy and related muscle diseases. Together, these rare conditions are referred to as neuromuscular disorders.

Neuromuscular disorders are a group of diseases that weaken the body’s muscles. The causes, symptoms, age of onset, severity and progression vary depending on the individual and the exact diagnosis.

While some types of neuromuscular disorders are first evident in infancy or early childhood, other types may not appear until later in life.

The severity of symptoms, the age at which the symptoms appear, how fast the symptoms progress, and what pattern of inheritance the disorder follows, are all factors that differ among the various forms of muscular dystrophy.

In general, neuromuscular disorders are progressive, causing the muscles to gradually weaken over time.

People diagnosed with a neuromuscular disorder may lose the ability to do things that are often taken for granted, like brushing their teeth, feeding themselves or climbing stairs.

Some people will lose the ability to walk or breathe on their own.

Neuromuscular disorders don’t discriminate.

This type of disease robs the person of muscle strength, making it hard to run, play, communicate and remain independent.

They may progress quickly, or very slowly.

For some individuals, the disorder is fatal.

Currently, there is no cure.



