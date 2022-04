Do you have original photos capturing Rossland’s storied history?

Agriculture in Rossland, circa 1910. Photo: Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre

In celebration of Earth Day 2022 on Friday, highlighting a beautiful local landscape from the past is perfectly fitting.

This is the Raspberry field at Peters’ Ranch just north of Rossland, in 1910.

This photo, from the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre collection, was digitized courtesy of the Columbia Basin Institute.

Consider donating them to the Rossland archives.

