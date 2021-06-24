Rossland: History in Pictures

We are so excited for the summer and can’t wait to get out on some more hikes. Here are some ski club members out on a hike in the Squaw Basin looking for a cabin site in June 1939. Standing third from right is Harold Fox, fourth from right is Tryg Nora. What’s your favourite hike in Rossland? Do you have original photos capturing Rossland’s storied history? Consider donating them to the Rossland Archives where they can be scanned and you retain the original.

Historic photos are generously provided by the Rossland Museum Discovery Centre collection

MuseumRossland