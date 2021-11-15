Rossland in running for Top Ski Town

Register your vote for Rossland as the Best Ski Town in North America

The Golden City has great skiing, as well as world class restaurants and pubs. Vote Rossland for the Best Ski Town in North America. (Jim Bailey photo)

The vote is on and Rossland is in the running for North America’s Best Ski Town in USA Today, 10Best Readers Choice poll.

Last year the Golden City topped all ski towns in Canada, and is looking to extend that title to all of North America.

With Red Mountain just up the street and a variety of amenities, the local community currently sits in third place behind North Conway, New Hampshire and Red River, New Mexico.

“The unpretentious small town–once a gold mining outpost – has plenty for the non-skier as well, including spas, boutique shopping and a variety of restaurants ranging from casual pubs and pizza to sushi and Thai,” reads the contest plug.

In addition to skiing, Rossland offers world class mountain biking, hiking, golfing, disc golf, and much more.

According to USA Today’s 10Best Readers Choice, what makes the best ski town is more than just close proximity to the slopes. It is also about having access to fantastic restaurants, pubs, and shops, great accommodations, not to mention a unique small-town vibe and historic atmosphere.

Rossland checks all the boxes.

So visit www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-ski-town/rossland-british-columbia/ to give your favourite ski town a boost.

Vote once per day until polls close on Monday, Nov. 22, at 9 a.m. P.T. The winners will be announced on Dec. 3.

In addition, The Josie Hotel is in the running for Top Ski Hotel and residents can cast your vote for them here: www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-ski-hotel-2021/the-josie-hotel-rossland-british-columbia

Last year, The Josie Hotel also finished inside the top 3 Best Ski Hotels for the second consecutive year.

A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners will be determined by popular vote.

Read: Rossland and Nelson ranked among top North American ski towns