(Submitted photo)

Rossland Legion gives to KBRH Foundation

Branch No. 14 donation will go to the ED Campaign and residents in extended care wing

Rossland Legion Branch No. 14 has donated $2,000 to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation.

This donation will provide $1,000 for the Emergency Department Campaign and $1,000 to support the residents of Poplar Ridge Pavilion.

Photo: Chris D’Arcy, Secretary for the KBRH Health Foundation (right), accepted this donation from Al Stinson, Charities Chairperson (left), and Joanne Drystek, Past President and Treasurer (centre) for the Rossland Legion Branch No. 14.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Half of shoppers say they have no holiday spending budget

Just Posted

Rossland Legion gives to KBRH Foundation

Branch No. 14 donation will go to the ED Campaign and residents in extended care wing

Trail man faces counterfeiting charges

Calls of fake money circulating in Trail started surfacing in mid-November

Nelson police searching for missing woman

Heather Gunderson hasn’t been seen since Sunday

Second road to access Trail hospital still an uncertainty

Trail council awarded a $230,000 engineering contract earlier this year

New system to keep Nakusp-area snowmobilers, caribou from meeting

GPS tracking keeps caribou safe while opening up the backcountry for sledding

VIDEO: Federal Liberals’ throne speech welcomes opposition’s ideas

Trudeau will need NDP or Bloc support to pass legislation and survive confidence votes

VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Vancouver Island college for checkup

Royal BC Museum, Camosun College and Coachwerks Restorations come together to care for car

VIDEO: Rockslide closes part of Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Petition calls for appeal of ex-Burns Lake mayor’s sentence for sex assault

Prosecution service says Luke Strimbold’s case is under review

Northwest B.C. wildlife shelter rescues particularly tiny bear cub

Shelter co-founder says the cub weighs less than a third of what it should at this time of year

BC firefighters to help battle Australian bushfires

Canada sent 22 people, including 7 from B.C.

B.C. NDP touts the end of MSP premiums

Horgan, James held news conference to reiterate that people will get their last bill this month

Illicit drug deaths down, but B.C. coroner says thousands still overdose

Chief coroner Life Lapointe says province’s drug supply remains unpredictable

Trustees ask for more help after tearful meeting on B.C. school’s ‘toxic’ stench

Enforcement has ‘no teeth,’ school trustee says, while kids become sick

Most Read