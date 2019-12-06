Rossland Legion gives to KBRH Foundation

Branch No. 14 donation will go to the ED Campaign and residents in extended care wing

Rossland Legion Branch No. 14 has donated $2,000 to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation.

This donation will provide $1,000 for the Emergency Department Campaign and $1,000 to support the residents of Poplar Ridge Pavilion.

Photo: Chris D’Arcy, Secretary for the KBRH Health Foundation (right), accepted this donation from Al Stinson, Charities Chairperson (left), and Joanne Drystek, Past President and Treasurer (centre) for the Rossland Legion Branch No. 14.



