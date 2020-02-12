Rossland Legion donates $4,000 to KBRH Health Foundation. (Submitted photo)

Rossland Legion supports regional hospital

$4,000 donation to be directed into health care in 4 ways

The Rossland Legion Branch No. 14 has donated $4,000 to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KRBH) Health Foundation from the Poppy Fund.

This donation will be disbursed through the health foundation in four ways:

– $1,000 for the KBRH Emergency Department Campaign

– $1,000 for the KBRH Medical Department

– $1,000 for the KBRH Operating Rooms

– $1,000 to support the residents of Columbia View Lodge.

Bill Clark, Vice Chair for the KBRH Health Foundation (left), accepted this donation from Doug Halladay, President (right), and Sheryl Clark, Poppy Chair (centre) for the Rossland Legion Branch No. 14.


