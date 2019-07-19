Rossland Legion supports youth activities

The Rossland Legion provided a cheque for $1,000 to the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Program.

This program is about getting kids active as well as ensuring that kids from families in financial need have the same chance to participate as their neighbours, their classmates and their friends.

Whether it’s the chance to try a new sport or to continue with a favourite one, the premise behind Jumpstart is that no kid should be left out.

Al Stinson, former Zone Commander West Kootenay Zone and current Charities Chairperson stated that “The Rossland Legion has a long history of supporting sports over many, many years.”

Jumpstart also knows that physical activity isn’t just about soccer fields, ice rinks, karate mats and baseball diamonds. Physical activity is the key to what they fund and the list contains more than 70 activities. A variety of sports, dancing, swimming, martial arts and community programs are on the list. Even Girl Guides memberships can be funded by Jumpstart.

All money given to Jumpstart stays within the local community.

Immediate Past President, Joanne Drystek said that this was one of the motivators to them funding the program.

“One of the key mandates of the Rossland legion is to support our community and with this contribution,” she said. “We are confident it will help our local youth most in need”.