Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre expands operations online

The facility also opened back up to the public earlier in June

The facility has new exhibits and items available online. (Connor Trembley photo)

The Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre (RMDC) has expanded much of its operations online after being temporarily closed from mid-March to early June due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“While we were closed, we went through our museum collection, digitized it and made it available for the public on our website, said RDMC marketing manager Emily Roberts.

“We also spent more time putting more content up from our Rossland Memories YouTube page.

Indoor and outdoor exhibits are other things at the facility that have digitized over the past few months.

A new citizen science section has also been recently created on the facility’s website, according to Roberts.

The section provides an online hub for people to participate in scientific experiments taking place across the world.

Helping to count penguins in remote regions of the world and find unique geographic surfaces on Mars are some experiments people can participate in.

Inside the museum, visitors will notice entirely new displays when they tour the facility.

Modified summer camps are still taking place at the facility this summer from June 29 to Sept. 4.

Roberts said there many different camps for kids to participate in.

“Our programs are adhering to all the health and safety regulations due to COVID-19,” said Roberts.

“The five different camps will rotate twice during the summer and they’ll take place on the upper level of the RMDC, which is in a completely separate section than the visitor area.”

