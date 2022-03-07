Rossland Museum features State of Snowpack meeting

The Rossland Museum will offer a couple informative and engaging events this month.
Speaker Series – State of the Snowpack: Tuesday, March 15, at 6:30 p.m., at the Rossland Museum
State of the Snowpack will be hosting its first Rossland meeting as part of a new Speaker Series partnership.
Come out to meet your local avalanche professionals and get the latest snowpack update for the Rossland Range!
The not-for-profit State of the Snowpack connects our community with local snow science experts in an effort to decrease backcountry avalanche incidents, casualties, and rescues through the sharing of detailed community-specific snowpack analysis.
Masks, proof of vaccination, and pre-registration are required: http://evite.me/h7s99VBZZN. For more information: https://www.rosslandmuseum.ca/news/state-of-the-snowpack
Senior Tuesdays: Attention Rossland Seniors! Feeling stir-crazy and need a safe change of scenery?
Museum staff have opened up the Museum to Seniors only again each Tuesday morning, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Explore the museum exhibits at your leisure, sit down for some coffee and tea, and/or take part in a different voluntary activity each week. Entry is by donation. Your health and safety is our top priority!
If you have comments or concerns, please call Skylar at the museum 250-362-7722 or email info@rosslandmuseum.ca.
