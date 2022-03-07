Rossland Museum features State of Snowpack meeting

Meet your local avalanche professionals and get the latest snowpack update for the Rossland Range

The Rossland Museum will offer a couple informative and engaging events this month.

Seniors’ Workshop: Preserving Family Photos: Wednesday, March 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Rossland Seniors’ Centre – 1916 First Avenue.

This workshop will focus on how best to care for, handle, store, and preserve your family’s photographs for future generations. We’ll discuss storage methods, documentation, repair, and what can put your photos at risk. Feel free to bring some of your photos for our Collections Manager to take a closer look at or tailor some solutions for you.

Entry by donation – coffee/tea & treats will be provided. Space is limited, so RSVP early with Skylar at community @rosslandmuseum.ca, by phone at (250) 362-7722, or in person at the museum.

*Masks and Proof of Vaccination Required.

Speaker Series – State of the Snowpack: Tuesday, March 15, at 6:30 p.m., at the Rossland Museum

State of the Snowpack will be hosting its first Rossland meeting as part of a new Speaker Series partnership.

Come out to meet your local avalanche professionals and get the latest snowpack update for the Rossland Range!

The not-for-profit State of the Snowpack connects our community with local snow science experts in an effort to decrease backcountry avalanche incidents, casualties, and rescues through the sharing of detailed community-specific snowpack analysis.

Masks, proof of vaccination, and pre-registration are required: http://evite.me/h7s99VBZZN. For more information: https://www.rosslandmuseum.ca/news/state-of-the-snowpack

Senior Tuesdays: Attention Rossland Seniors! Feeling stir-crazy and need a safe change of scenery?

Museum staff have opened up the Museum to Seniors only again each Tuesday morning, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Explore the museum exhibits at your leisure, sit down for some coffee and tea, and/or take part in a different voluntary activity each week. Entry is by donation. Your health and safety is our top priority!

If you have comments or concerns, please call Skylar at the museum 250-362-7722 or email info@rosslandmuseum.ca.

