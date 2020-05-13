Rossland Public Library launches pick-up service for members during COVID-19 crisis

Members are now able to request material and pick it up during certain times outside the library

Rossland Public Library has launched a new pick-up service for its members during the COVID-19 crisis. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

The Rossland Public Library has launched a new pick-up service to help its members safely access library material during the COVID-19 crisis.

Library members can request material by phone, email or through an online catalogue.

Staff will gather the material from the library shelves and put it in single-use paper bags. Once the material is available for pick-up, staff will call the member to let them know it is ready.

Members will be able to pick-up the material at the library’s front door between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday.

“Stories help us through the tough times and we are happy to be able to return a way of sharing stories that most are familiar with to the community once again,” said library director Beverley Rintoul in a press release.

“Our digital services have been well used and we hope people will continue to find uplifting stories in all their forms.”

The library has been expanding its digital content online and has been taking a DAISY Reader to care homes to help play audio books to seniors during the crisis.

The library had to temporarily shut down its physical location on March 17 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

