Rossland Public Library news and announcements

The Rossland Public Library has a number of programs and resources for all ages. Visit the library online or in person for more information.

Book Sale: Thanks to everyone who made our book sale a success either by donating or buying books. All proceeds from the sales are going towards new book purchases for the library. Books are still available for sale.

Tech Space with Oliver: Every Tuesday from 4 to 4:45 p.m., join Oliver for a fun technology drop-in program. Ages 5 to 12 (with caregiver present). Program runs until March 7.

Learn to Pour Paint: On Tuesday, March 2 from 4 to 6 p.m., local artist Julia MacDermott is hosting a Youth Art Workshop. Register through the Rossland Arts Council. Ages nine to 18. $10 registration fee.

Seed Swap: The seed swap will be happening again in March. Stay tuned for details.

Spanish Conversation Club: Come and practise your Spanish every Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m. All skill levels welcome.

Online: Don’t forget our online services: borrow electronically through Libby; take courses through Gale, LinkedIn, and Kermode Education. Visit rossland.bc.libraries.coop.

