Rossland Public Library news and information

The Raven Reads book club will be discussing Jeannette Walls’ 2005 memoir, The Glass Castle

Programming News

• Spring Fling continues Tuesday afternoons from 3-4 p.m.

• Books and Babies is Fridays from 11 -11:30 a.m. until June.

• We are looking for homebound people to sign up for book delivery once a month. If you are interested, please email coordinator@rossland.bclibrary.ca or call 250-362-7611.

• On May 26 at 6 p.m. and May 28 at 2 p.m., join Lisa Matthews in Harry’s Room for Soothing Anxiety with Craniosacral Therapy, a free community talk on the mind-body connection and anxiety. Learn how to bring more ease, peace, and calm into your life.

Book Clubs

• On May 25, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Raven Reads will be discussing Jeannette Walls’ 2005 memoir, The Glass Castle. For more information, contact us at info@rossland.bclibrary.ca

Wondering what to read?

Check out our collection of graphic novels by following the link on our homepage. There are many exciting new selections.

Staff and patron picks are displayed near the front entrance. You can also check out Novelist in the database section of our website.

Artwork

Artists interested in submitting their work for future display on our walls may visit our homepage or this link: https://rossland.bc.libraries.coop/local-artwork-in-the-library/.

Books of My Life

• Have you enjoyed reading “Books of My Life” interviews? Do you love reading and sharing your favourites? If so, please consider participating in a “Books of My Life” interview. For more information, email rplpublicrelations@gmail.com. I look forward to hearing from readers of all ages.

