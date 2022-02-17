Rossland rises red

If you have a recent photo to share with Times readers email it large-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Loriana Gilchrist shares her view of the Sunday sunrise at 6:30 a.m. from her house in Rossland looking towards Trail.

“Amazing,” she said.

Read more: Potential pay increase coming for Rossland councillors and mayor

Read more: Local News



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

PhotographyRossland