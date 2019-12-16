Rossland rolls out big support on Pledge Day

Annual telethon held in the Trail mall on Dec. 6

The health foundation at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) held its annual Light up the Hospital Pledge Day at the Waneta Plaza in Trail on Friday, Dec. 6.

The event raised over $106,000 for the Emergency Department Campaign, KBRH departments, Poplar Ridge Pavilion, Columbia View Lodge and Community Health.

Here a few of the generous donors:

**

– The Rossland Health Care Auxiliary donated $30,000 to the Emergency Department Campaign.

This donation is the third installment of their $155,000 Pledge for the Central Care Station in the new Emergency Department at KBRH, bringing their total contribution to $90,000 to date.

KBRH Health Foundation Board Secretary, Chris D’Arcy (left), accepted this donation from Rossland Health Care Auxiliary President Marie Skinner (centre) and Vice President Linda Cant (right).

**

-The KBRH Health Foundation received $2,500 from the Rotary Club of Rossland.

This donation will support the Ambulance Entrance and Linen Alcove in the new Emergency Department at KBRH. The Rotary Club of Rossland has the support of a “matching donor” who has also contributed $2,500 to support this Emergency Department Campaign donation.

KBRH Health Foundation Board Director, Brad Jansen (left), accepted this donation from Rotary Club of Rossland President, Cheryl Darrah (centre), and Member at Large, Steve Cutt (right).



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter