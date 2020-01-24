Rossland Skating Club invites the community to Year End Show

Rossland Skating Club competed in the East Kootenay Invitational Skating Competition last week

The Rossland Figure Skating Club, coached by Larissa Verhelst, attended the East Kootenay Invitational Skating Competition in Kimberley on Jan. 17–19.

With the season soon wrapping up, Verhelst invites everyone to come out and watch all the skaters from the Rossland Skating Club at their upcoming Year End Show.

They will skate a variety of group and solo performances at the Rossland Arena on Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m.

Skating groups will include PreCanskate, Canskate, Rising Stars, Junior Stars and Senior Stars.

Admission is by donation.

For information about out the Rossland Figure Skating Club and the programs it offers, email rosslandfsc@gmail.com, or check out the club’s website at www.rosslandskating.com.

The club is non-profit society located in Rossland, which is part of Skate Canada’s skating programs.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter