Back from left: Eva Manaigre, Audry Hall, Ellie Kermode, and, front, Coach Larissa Verhelst. Photo: Submitted

Rossland Skating Club invites the community to Year End Show

Rossland Skating Club competed in the East Kootenay Invitational Skating Competition last week

The Rossland Figure Skating Club, coached by Larissa Verhelst, attended the East Kootenay Invitational Skating Competition in Kimberley on Jan. 17–19.

With the season soon wrapping up, Verhelst invites everyone to come out and watch all the skaters from the Rossland Skating Club at their upcoming Year End Show.

They will skate a variety of group and solo performances at the Rossland Arena on Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m.

Skating groups will include PreCanskate, Canskate, Rising Stars, Junior Stars and Senior Stars.

Admission is by donation.

For information about out the Rossland Figure Skating Club and the programs it offers, email rosslandfsc@gmail.com, or check out the club’s website at www.rosslandskating.com.

The club is non-profit society located in Rossland, which is part of Skate Canada’s skating programs.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
From English student to teaching Italian at Trail college campus
Next story
New York county gave Salmo River canyon its name

Just Posted

New York county gave Salmo River canyon its name

Place Names: Shenango Canyon, Sheep Creek City, Beaverville

Rossland Skating Club invites the community to Year End Show

Rossland Skating Club competed in the East Kootenay Invitational Skating Competition last week

From English student to teaching Italian at Trail college campus

Mariucci is a continuing education instructor for Italian language classes at Selkirk College Trail

Prominent Slocan Valley environmental activist dies

Marilyn Burgoon was ‘tough and determined’

Biologist and loggers disagree over Slocan Valley bear den tree

Wayne McCrory wants industry to move a planned road

Fashion Fridays: The basics you need for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. tribunal tosses human rights complaint over garlic, onion and latex balloon allergies

Lengthy dispute ends with rejection for Burnaby employee

Was Bigfoot just spotted on a Washington State webcam?

Sherman Pass is rougly 70 kilometres south of Grand Forks, B.C.

B.C. employer health tax wins ‘paperweight award’ for red tape

Businesses forced to estimate payroll, pay new tax quarterly

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver near Sooke

Driver crossed four lanes of traffic and back over again, barely missing three other vehicles

New U.S. LNG terminal near northwestern B.C. town proposed

AlaskCAN International LNG wants terminal just over Canadian border, but using B.C gas

Couple wonders who’s in a Cariboo photo that’s been hanging in their home for years

Charles and Lynn Dick believe the image was taken at the 70 Mile Road House

Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Health officials are monitoring multiple possible cases in Canada

‘I would not go’ to China says B.C. traveller concerned about coronavirus

Alice Li said she goes to China every other year but would scrap any travel plans

Most Read