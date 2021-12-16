Rotarians donate to Kootenay-Boundary respiratory care

Funds will be used to help treat sleep apnea at KBRH

Foundation Board Director, Paul Butler (centre, left), accepted this donation from Rotary Club of Rossland representative, Mike Ramsey (left), Rotary Club of Trail President, Bruce Fawcett (centre, right), and Rotary Club of Waneta Sunshine representative, Maddy Harlamovs (right). Photo: Submitted

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation has received $8,128 from the Rotary Club of Rossland, the Trail Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Waneta Sunshine.

This donation will support the purchase of respiratory equipment used to treat patients with obstructive sleep apnea at KBRH.

City of TrailKootenay Boundary Regional HospitalKootenaysRosslandRotary