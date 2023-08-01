Rotary EClub donates to Trail gratitude garden

$2,000 donated to Garden of Gratitude Project at Columbia View Lodge



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

The Rotary EClub of Waneta Sunshine has donated $2,000 to the Garden of Gratitude Project at Columbia View Lodge.

This donation will ensure the gardens at Columbia View provide a safe, usable space for residents, their families and care givers.

The Garden Project will enhance the patient and family experience at Columbia View, one of the residential care facilities that the KBRH Health Foundation supports.

Read more: https://www.trailtimes.ca/news/garden-of-gratitude-the-centre-of-a-new-kbrh-health-foundation-project/

Read more: https://www.trailtimes.ca/news/ground-breaks-on-gratitude-garden-at-trail-carehome/

DonationfundraisingHealthcareKootenay Boundary Regional DistrictRotarySeniorsvolunteers