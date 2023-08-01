Juris Harlamovs, Waneta Sunshine Rotary Member, presents this donation to Lisa Pasin, KBRH Health Foundation Executive Director. Photo: Submitted

Rotary EClub donates to Trail gratitude garden

$2,000 donated to Garden of Gratitude Project at Columbia View Lodge


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
The Rotary EClub of Waneta Sunshine has donated $2,000 to the Garden of Gratitude Project at Columbia View Lodge.

This donation will ensure the gardens at Columbia View provide a safe, usable space for residents, their families and care givers.

The Garden Project will enhance the patient and family experience at Columbia View, one of the residential care facilities that the KBRH Health Foundation supports.

