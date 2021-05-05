Rotary funds help Sanctuary restart

Trail Rotary Club president Cam Rauschenberger presented a cheque for $5,000 to Sanctuary staff Linda Benedict and Cassie Dunn. Photo: Submitted

Rotary donation is from proceeds of Rotary’s Friday night Bingo games held on Facebook

The Trail Rotary Club recently donated $5,000 to Sanctuary Pre-Teen Centre in downtown Trail.

Staff at the no-charge facility say they are happy to welcome kids back after months of closure due to COVID-19. The after-school kids drop-in program operates Monday to Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., providing pre-teens (ages eight to 12) with activities and healthy meals.

Call Sanctuary at 250.368.6142 for more information or to register.

The Rotary donation is from proceeds of Rotary’s Friday night online Bingo games. Rotary clubs from across the East and West Kootenay are providing funds from Bingo gaming to their various local charities.

The games also yield huge prizes for the players.

Check out Rotary online Bingo via Facebook @rotarycommunityonlinebingo.

