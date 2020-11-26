Rotary seeks 100 Rosslanders Who Care!

The Rossland Rotary is banding together, while staying six-feet apart, for another community fundraiser this holiday season with the ‘100 Rosslanders Who Care project’. Photo: Submitted

The Rotary Club of Rossland is supporting a new initiative designed to help fund community projects in their city.

“It is exciting for the Rotary Club to take on this fundraising project – it is something new in Rossland,” said Rotary president Fiona Martin. “It is based on the International ‘100 Who Care’ movement and an idea that a former Rossland Rotarian shared from his new club in Elliot Lake, Ont.”

How does it work?

“One Hundred Rosslanders Who Care” each pledge $100 to fund a community project, without actually knowing what the project is.

At the same time, non-profit organizations who have community projects planned, submit their project proposals to the Rotary Club of Rossland for consideration.

At least five projects will be considered for funding, so the club is hoping for at least that many applications. Applications are due to the Rotary Club before Dec. 31, 2020.

From there, the five organizations will be announced, and they will start preparing their presentations for the Gala Evening for “100 Rosslanders Who Care”.

On Jan. 30, the 100 Rosslanders Who Care will gather in one room (depending on health regulations at the time) and listen to the non-profit organizations put forward their best pitch for funding.

The 100 Rosslanders Who Care will vote for their preferred project, and the winner will receive $100 from each member, resulting in a $10,000 donation to the winning project.

Anyone can be a member of 100 Rosslanders Who Care, and any non-profit organization can apply for pre-qualification.

The Rotary Club of Rossland is confident that there are at least 100 people out there that want to contribute, and know there are always great projects in need of funding.

This is a great way to get involved, and have a say in where funds will be given.

“I think this is an exciting and fun way to raise money for community projects that make a difference,” explains Martin. “We are very excited to see what kind of projects come forward for consideration.”

If you want to get involved in 100 Rosslanders Who Care, simply email Fiona Martin at fiona@rosslandrotary.org to request a charity form or a donor form.

