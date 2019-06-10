Salmo music students win provincial digital media competition

Bailey McNeil, Shayde Oswald, and Darius Weeden were in Vancouver to receive the award

Submitted

Three Salmo Secondary students were in Vancouver last week to accept a digital media award.

Grade 8 Music students Bailey McNeil, Shayde Oswald, and Darius Weeden were treated to an all-expense paid trip to the coast to attend the DigiMusic 2019 Electronic Arts event to accept their award.

The contest challenged B.C. high school music students to combine creativity and technology and submit a soundtrack for a short video game or animated movie clip.

The three students met and mingled with some of B.C.’s leading representatives from the industry as well as Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Lisa Beare and had a chance to talk about their project at the event. They were also given a behind-the-scenes tour of Electronic Arts studios in Burnaby, where many world-class video games such as FIFA and Need For Speed have being created.

For Oswald, the trip also gave him his first plane-ride experience. “EA was great, but the plane ride was the coolest part!” he said.

Chaperone Shelby Anderson, ADST teacher at Salmo Secondary, also took students on the Skytrain and False Creek ferry and even squeezed in a trip to Science World.

“We are very proud of our students,” said Misty Terpstra, vice-principal of Salmo Secondary, “and so incredibly excited for the subsequent opportunities it has given them.”

The competition, funded by the B.C. government, aims to promote the talents of dedicated music students and aspiring young composers.

Contest entries were judged by an expert panel of digital media and music industry representatives and the prize was for two professional-grade sound mixers, donated by Roland Canada Ltd., for the winning group’s school music room.