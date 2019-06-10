L-R: Salmo Secondary students Shayde Oswald, Bailey McNeil and Darius Weeden were honoured for winning a provincial digital media contest. Photo submitted

Salmo music students win provincial digital media competition

Bailey McNeil, Shayde Oswald, and Darius Weeden were in Vancouver to receive the award

Submitted

Three Salmo Secondary students were in Vancouver last week to accept a digital media award.

Grade 8 Music students Bailey McNeil, Shayde Oswald, and Darius Weeden were treated to an all-expense paid trip to the coast to attend the DigiMusic 2019 Electronic Arts event to accept their award.

The contest challenged B.C. high school music students to combine creativity and technology and submit a soundtrack for a short video game or animated movie clip.

The three students met and mingled with some of B.C.’s leading representatives from the industry as well as Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Lisa Beare and had a chance to talk about their project at the event. They were also given a behind-the-scenes tour of Electronic Arts studios in Burnaby, where many world-class video games such as FIFA and Need For Speed have being created.

For Oswald, the trip also gave him his first plane-ride experience. “EA was great, but the plane ride was the coolest part!” he said.

Chaperone Shelby Anderson, ADST teacher at Salmo Secondary, also took students on the Skytrain and False Creek ferry and even squeezed in a trip to Science World.

“We are very proud of our students,” said Misty Terpstra, vice-principal of Salmo Secondary, “and so incredibly excited for the subsequent opportunities it has given them.”

The competition, funded by the B.C. government, aims to promote the talents of dedicated music students and aspiring young composers.

Contest entries were judged by an expert panel of digital media and music industry representatives and the prize was for two professional-grade sound mixers, donated by Roland Canada Ltd., for the winning group’s school music room.

Previous story
Old newspapers shed light on Kootenay place names

Just Posted

RCMP report Rossland rollover

The driver, 31, was allegedly impaired and subsequently charged

Rossland teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Category 3 fires to be prohibited in Southeast Fire District

The prohibition will take effect at noon on Wednesday, June 12

Salmo music students win provincial digital media competition

Bailey McNeil, Shayde Oswald, and Darius Weeden were in Vancouver to receive the award

B.C. bat count seeks bat roosts and volunteers

Bat count contributes to surveillance for white-nose syndrome across the province

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Conservative leader says the treatment ‘is its own tragedy, and does not fall into that category’

Likely first targets of plastics ban? Styrofoam takeout boxes and straws

The process to implement a federal ban on a product usually taking two to four years

Fans pumped for potentially championship-clinching Raptors game tonight

It’s the first time a Canadian team has had a chance at winning the NBA finals

Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner

Andrew Scheer rejection that conclusion from the inquiry

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Kiefer Sutherland asks Doug Ford to stop using grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name

‘After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you sir, are no Tommy Douglas’

Couples struggling to conceive are better off not smoking pot: Canadian doctor

Large studies on whether cannabis use is linked to reduced fertility are needed

Man allegedly attacks multiple people at Okanagan Sikh Temple

RCMP say the alleged assault isn’t believed to be religiously motivated

Man accidentally shot in stomach, near Princeton

Foul play is not suspected as the man wasn’t familiar with how the gun worked

Most Read